One of India's highly-rated batters of all formats, KL Rahul revealed that he thought his chance for donning the whites for India again had gone. Speaking candidly to teammate Mayank Agarwal on BCCI.tv, Rahul said that around "six-seven months or a year ago" he never really thought that he would get a chance to represent India in the longest format of the game ever. Now, not only does Rahul have a chance to nail down the opening slot, but he has been selected as the deputy to skipper Virat Kohli for the South Africa Tests after regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

"Six-seven months or a year ago I never thought I'd get to play Test cricket again. But things have turned around quite quickly and I am very happy, grateful and honored that such a huge responsibility has been given to me. Looking forward to giving my best as I always do and try to help the team achieve more success," Rahul said.

Taking the conversation towards a lighter mood, Mayank jokingly stated that "responsibility with the Indian team comes in with a lot of grey hair" to which Rahul had an apt answer.

"I started getting a few [grey hair] from the IPL captaincy and not the responsibility here. If it comes, I'd be happy because getting such a huge responsibility and honor to be the vice-captain of the Indian team is something anyone would take that and not worry about the grey hair," Rahul explained.

The two batters are part of the Indian contingent scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series in South Africa, beginning at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26.