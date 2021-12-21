India's tour of South Africa kicks off in less than a week's time with the first Test of the three-match Test series scheduled to begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Having arrived in South Africa last week, Team India have taken part in a few net sessions in Centurion ahead of the much-awaited series opener. While the Indian players are slowly trying to get used to the conditions on offer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been updating the fans about the whereabouts of Virat Kohli and team.

The BCCI on Tuesday shared a few pictures of the team's preparation, and the players looked in jovial mood.

"Mood in the camp right now. All smiles here at Centurion," the BCCI captioned the pictures.

As far as Test cricket is concerned, India haven't had the best of outings in South Africa. During their previous seven visits, the visitors have tasted defeat on six occasions.

But, the Virat Kohli-led side will back themselves, having tasted success in Australia and England.

The team, however, will miss senior players Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, with both players currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

While Rohit, who was named vice-captain of Test team, had injured his hamstring ahead of the team's departure to South Africa, Jadeja picked up a right forearm injury in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last month.

KL Rahul will be Kohli's deputy in the Test series while batter Priyank Panchal has been included in the squad as cover for Rohit.