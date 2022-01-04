Former India pacer Ashish Nehra hailed Mohammed Siraj, saying that the fast bowler has the skillset and the hunger to get even better in the years to come. Siraj, who made his Test debut during India's tour of Australia 2020-21, has increased his stocks with his performances with the Indian team in the longest format of the game. While speaking during a discussion on Cricbuzz, Nehra said that the Siraj has been Test skipper Virat Kohli's "go-to man" in every situation.

"Since the day he has come into the national setup, his hunger and eagerness to learn is quite visible. If Virat Kohli wants someone to bowl longer spells and hit bouncers, he is the go-to man in every situation," Nehra said.

Explaining why Siraj has been preferred ahead of senior pacers like Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, Nehra added: "He always maintains the pressure (put on by Bumrah and Shami). He never disappoints you; he gives his absolute best while running down the tracks. He has made the most of his skills and will only get better from here on."

With Virat Kohli out of the second Test due to a spasm on his upper back, KL Rahul is leading the team against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

"Unfortunately, Virat is having an upper back spasm. The physios are working on him and hopefully he will recover in time for the next Test," Rahul had said at the toss.

India were bowled out for 202 in the first innings, with KL Rahul scoring a gritty half-century. South Africa, in reply, were 35 for one at stumps on Day 1 with Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen the two unbeaten batters.