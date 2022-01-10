India will take on South Africa in the decisive third Test at the Newlands in Cape Town and look to end their quest for a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. The three-match series stands level at 1-1 after the Proteas made a brilliant comeback to win the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Team India's regular Test captain Virat Kohli, who missed the Johannesburg Test with a back spasm, was seen practicing in the nets. Kohli is likely to return to the side for the final Test. With the return of captain Kohli, it will be interesting to see whether the team management decides to include both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI after a fine knock from Hanuma Vihari in challenging conditions in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test. On the other hand, South Africa are likely to go with the same team.

When will the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be played from Tuesday, January 11.

Where will the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match begin?

The South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will start at 02:00 PM IST (Toss on Day 1 is at 1:30 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match?

The South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

