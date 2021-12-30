South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Thursday, saying he intends to spend more time with his family. Cricket South Africa (CSA) released an official statement on de Kock's decision hours after the Proteas suffered a crushing 113 runs defeat at the hands of India in the first Test of the three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. De Kock had scored 34 runs in the first innings of the Centurion Test, followed by 21 in the second.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," De Kock stated.

Cricket fans reacted in shock after the veteran South African wicketkeeper-batter's sudden announcement to retire from the longest format of the game.

Here are some of the reactions from cricket fans to Quinton de Kock's retirement from Test cricket:

It's very shocking.

Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect as he has cleared his intentions to 'spend more time with family' pic.twitter.com/GF1y85PUm4 — Vivek Singh (@imviveksingh09) December 30, 2021

Quinton De Kock retiring from test cricket is shocking to say the least. He is only 28 and had a good future ahead. — (@FourOverthrows) December 30, 2021

This is Just shocking news Quinton De Kock announced his retirement from Test Cricket, because he is just 29 years old, and he can play Test Cricket next 7 to 8 Years. And most probably he is the Next South African Test Captain, but he announced his retirement. Absolute Shocking. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 30, 2021

Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test Cricket. SHOCKING pic.twitter.com/4y9vzIn2po — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 30, 2021

Wicketkeeper Batsmen announcing shocking test retirements following the end of a Boxing Day Test match on 30 December:



2014: MS Dhoni

2021: Quinton de Kock#SAvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6tnXLhI9jV — Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) December 30, 2021

De Kock's retirement means South Africa will have a new wicket-keeper in their playing XI in the last two games of the ongoing Test series against India.

The Proteas have Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton as the other two wicket-keeping options in the squad.

The second Test will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, followed by the third Test in Cape Town.

Quinton de Kock played 54 Test matches for South Africa, scoring 3,300 runs with six centuries and 22 half-centuries.