India's ongoing tour of South Africa has been a dismal one so far for the team. After losing the Test series 1-2 earlier this month, India have also lost the three-match ODI series, with the final game scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 23. The KL Rahul-led Indian team lost the second ODI against the Proteas on Friday by 7 wickets at Boland Park in Paarl. Following India's defeat in the second ODI, KL Rahul's captaincy has come under scrutiny with several current and former cricketers suggesting that he is "not ready to lead" the team yet.

While speaking on India's poor show on the ongoing tour, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria also echoed the same sentiments for Rahul.

"There's no intensity in KL Rahul's captaincy. The team isn't showing the same intensity. It's early times for KL Rahul but Rohit Sharma should come back as captain. KL Rahul is not ready to lead the team," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Notably, Rahul is leading the team in the absence of white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, who is out injured due to a hamstring injury which he had suffered ahead of the departure to South Africa.

After the conclusion of the ongoing tour, India will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, against the West Indies between February 6-20.

Rohit is likely to return to the team for the series, which will be his first as a full-time captain of the white-ball team.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, January 23 at the Newlands in Cape Town.