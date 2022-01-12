Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town to help the tourists take a slender lead of 13 runs. The match is nicely set up now as the winner will take home the series, which is currently locked at 1-1 after the first two Test matches. Bumrah's performance is of great essence as it has brought Virat Kohli's team back in the match.

South Africa dismissed India for a below par 223, but it was Bumrah who jolted the hosts by sending back captain Dean Elgar towards the end of the first day. He returned on day 2 to send Aiden Markram packing on the second delivery.

The hosts progressed nicely on the second thereafter with batters stitching small partnerships, but Bumrah returned to pick up the key wicket of top scorer Keegan Petersen and then added tailenders Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to his kitty to complete his 7th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Interestingly, all these fifers have come away from home. Bumrah made his Test debut at the same venue in January 2018.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 2 at 176/7, Keegan Petersen and Kagiso Rabada added three more runs to the total before Petersen (72) was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah.

Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier added 21 more runs to the total, but this partnership was cut short by Shardul Thakur as he dismissed Rabada (15), reducing South Africa to 200/9. In the end, Proteas were bowled out for 210.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

(With ANI inputs)