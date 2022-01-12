Trailing by 206 runs, South Africa ended Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match in Cape Town with their noses slightly ahead against India. In response to India's first innings total of 223, the hosts were 17 for one at stumps on on Tuesday. Despite a cautious start, the Proteas ended up losing the crucial wicket of captain Dean Elgar, who was removed by Jasprit Bumrah, who once again produced a fantastic delivery.

In the fourth ball of the fifth over, Bumrah bowled a length delivery, angling across the left-hander. The line - so close to the stumps - and length forced the South African captain play at it. He tried to go with soft hands but ended up getting an outside edge to first slip where Cheteshwar Pujara completed the formalities. Such was the delivery that Elgar was left utterly clueless after edging it to Pujara.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah foxes Dean Elgar with the "perfect" delivery:

Elgar could only muster three runs off 16 balls. His opening partner Aiden Markram remained unbeaten and registered eight runs off 20 balls. Meanwhile, nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj also didn't lose his wicket and added six runs to the scoreboard.

The duo will resume batting on Day 2.

Earlier on Day 1, India captain Virat Kohli registered a half-century, scoring 79 runs off 201 balls. His gutsy knock also consisted of 12 fours and a six.

Cheteshwar Pujara narrowly missed out on a half-century, slamming 43 runs off 77 balls.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were in top form for South Africa's bowling department, taking four and three wickets respectively. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Maharaj bagged a dismissal each.

With the series locked at 1-1, India are eyeing a historic Test series win in South Africa for the first time.