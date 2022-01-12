South Africa were 100 for the loss of three wickets against India at Lunch on Day 2 of the ongoing third and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town. However, former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel said that the Proteas could've easily lost a few more wickets, adding that the "world-class" Indian bowlers were a bit unlucky despite bowling in the right areas. He feels that Mohammed Shami deserved a wicket or two for the way he bowled in the first hour of play on Day 2.

"The partnership they've (Shami and Bumrah) build is world class. The Indian bowlers bowled in the right line and lengths and their approach was very aggressive. South Africa could've been easily four-wickets down. They were targeting the fourth and fifth stump line and let the pitch do the rest. Shami was pretty unlucky; he deserved a couple of wickets. But that's cricket," Morkel said during the Lunch show on Star Sports.

Aiming to win their first away Test series against South, India won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final Test.

The visitors posted a first innings total of 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a gritty 79-run knock. Cheteshwar Pujara also looked solid before he got out on 43, and was involved in a 62-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the pick of the bowlers, taking four and three wickets, respectively.

At Lunch, South Africa were trailing India by 113 runs with Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen unbeaten on 40 and 17, respectively.