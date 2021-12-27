The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday posted a video on Twitter of Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur in conversation with ace off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Among a lot of things that the two discussed on the show titled "Walk & Talk", Shardul asked Ashwin about his dance moves. Ashwin has in the past posted videos of him attempting dance moves with his teammates like Washington Sundar and with Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

When Shardul asked him to speak about the videos and his dance moves, Ashwin gave a detailed answer about the two videos and also mentioned that dancing was something that was "completely out of syllabus" for him. The full video of Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin's chat is available on the BCCI website.

"If I have to look back at it, I don't know whether you got motivated by my first video which was on a song of actor Vijay, which is in fact quite popular. To be honest this video of mine with Washi and Hari, it was there in my camera roll for long but I didn't think of posting it. I decided to post it after I saw the video of you, Shreyas and Rohit dancing. It seemed very similar but you guys were better choreographed and stuff like that," Ashwin said on a lighter note.

"Dance is something that is completely out of syllabus for me. I look at myself and I think I want to dance in a certain way but I definitely cannot," the off spinner added.

To this Shardul said, "But you can surely move your shoulder quite well. Is that because of your bowling?"

Ashwin responded to the question by saying, "No, the step is like that. I think the actor Vijay got inspired by me and actually did it."

Both Shardul and Ashwin are part of India's playing XI in the first Test against South Africa, that is underway in Centurion. The second day's play was washed out due to rain. KL Rahul's unbeaten century has put India in a good position as they are at a score of 272/3.

The likes of Shardul and Ashwin will have to bowl well to get South Africa out cheaply in the remaining days of the match.