With the third Test set to begin on Tuesday, Virat Kohli geared up for the must-win fixture in the best way possible by spending some quality time in the nets. He will be hoping to help India achieve a historic Test series win - India's first in South Africa. After leading his side to a win in Centurion, Kohli was absent for the second Test due to a back spasm with KL Rahul leading the team in his absence. The visitors went on to lose the match by seven wickets. The regular Test captain, however, has regained fitness and is set to lead India in the decider. The BCCI took to social media to share a video of Kohli's training session, where he could be seen showcasing his impressive array of shots. Here is the video:

After having won the first Test by 113 runs, India had a disappointing batting display in the second Test.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant came under heavy criticism for their poor form.

Pujara, after registering three off 33 balls in the first innings, made a comeback with a half-century in the second innings. Rahane, who too flopped in the first innings - he registered his first golden duck - showed some encouraging signs with an attacking 58.

Meanwhile, Pant could only muster 17 off 43 balls and then lost his wicket for a golden duck in the second innings.

All eyes will be on Kohli for the third Test match especially due to his lack of a big score lately. The swashbuckling batter has failed to convert his good starts in his last few innings. During the pre-match press conference, he stated that he was not too worried about the criticism.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. I do not kind of look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with. The standards have been set by me myself, they are not an occurrence from the outside world, and more than anyone else, I take a lot of pride in doing the best for the team and wanting to perform for the team regularly," he said.