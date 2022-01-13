Ajinkya Rahane's poor form continued on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. The batter was dismissed after registering only one run off nine deliveries which added to India's batting misery in the ongoing three-match series. Before Rahane's dismissal, the visitors also lost the wickets of KL Rahul (10), Mayank Agarwal (7) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) cheaply, adding more pressure on the middle-order. In the 19th over, Rahane gloved a peach of a delivery by Kagiso Rabada to the wicketkeeper who jumped high to see the ball bounce off his glove. But Dean Elgar at first slip was alert enough to catch the rebound. Here is the video of Rahane's dismissal:

Rahane has come under plenty of criticism lately and was dismissed after 12 deliveries in the first innings. He could only register nine runs.

Meanwhile, in the first innings of the second Test, he lost his wicket for a golden duck.

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant building a strong partnership, India have staged a fightback on Day 3 and are extending their lead.

Pant has already registered a half-century and will aim to pile up the pressure on the home side's bowlers with Kohli.

India were 130 for four at Lunch and were leading by 143 runs.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have been in good form for South Africa and have bagged two dismissals each.