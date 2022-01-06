With South Africa needing 122 runs to win against India in the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg, former cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared his perspective on the upcoming Day 4. The 35-year-old took to social media platform Koo and said that Day 4 could be "interesting" with South Africa playing for "pride" and India playing for "strength". The visitors currently lead 1-0 in the ongoing three-match red-ball series. The Johannesburg Test has been a close encounter for both teams and India have had to play without regular Test captain Virat Kohli. Kohli sustained a back spasm ahead of the Test match but was seen training before the first session on Day 3.

Ojha's post on Koo was in Hindi which roughly translates to, "We have an interesting day in Test cricket! #SouthAfrica is playing for pride and #TeamIndia will play for strength."

India were bowled out for 266 in their second innings and thereby set a target of 240 runs for the Proteas.

Dean Elgar (46*) and Rassie van der Dussen (11*) will resume batting on Day 4 and South Africa had ended the previous day at 118/2.

The visitors have come under heavy criticism for their poor batting display in South Africa. During the first innings of the ongoing first Test match, fans were particularly left enraged with the performances of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Promoted

Pujara was dismissed for three runs off 33 balls and Rahane lost his wicket in the next delivery of the same over for a golden duck. The duo paid back the selectors' trust during the second innings to some extent, registering half-centuries and helping India take a good lead.

Meanwhile, Pant could only muster 17 runs off 43 balls in the first innings and was sent packing for a three-ball duck in the second innings.