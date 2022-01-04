IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: India once again bank on their seamers to bring them back into the contest on Day 2 in second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa are 35 for 1, trailing India by 167 runs with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen in the middle. Mohammed Siraj's injury - he walked off the field last evening - is a bit of a worry but India would hope Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur can do the job for them. Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, however, will have other ideas and would like to take this opportunity and take a giant step forward towards levelling the three-match series. On Day 1, India failed to take the toss-advantage as they were bowled out for 202 in the first innings. Barring stand-in captain KL Rahul and all-rounder R Ashwin, none of the Indian batters could manage notable scores. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Straight From The Wanderers Stadium In Johannesburg