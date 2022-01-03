India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test: A high on confidence Virat Kohli-led Indian side will face South Africa in the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday with the hope of sealing their maiden series win in the Rainbow Nation. India had won the first Test comfortably by 113 runs and there is no reason why they can't do it again in this Test. For the record, India have never lost a Test in Johannesburg - they have won two and drawn three. India's pace attack - rated as the best currently by many - will enjoy the pace and bounce at the Wanderers. The form of their famed middle order comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remains a concern but the Indian think tank would believe in the famous old saying of form being temporary and class permanent. As far as South Africa are concerned, they will be without Quinton de Kock, who has retired from Test cricket. The good news for them is that pacer Duanne Oliver is available for selection.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Straight From The Wanderers Stadium