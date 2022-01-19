After the Test series, South Africa and India will face each other in the three-match ODI series with the first game on Wednesday. KL Rahul will lead the Indian side for the very first time in ODIs as Rohit Sharma is out of the tour with a hamstring injury. It will also be an important match for former captain Virat Kohli who is struggling for form. Kohli will step on the field only as a player for the first time since October 2016. On the other hand, spirited South Africa will look to continue their Test form in ODIs as well. The hosts rested senior pacer Kagiso Rabada for the ODI series to manage his workload but still, they have some quality pacers in the side.

When will the South Africa vs India 1st ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, January 19.

Where will the South Africa vs India 1st ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 1st ODI match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.

What time will the South Africa vs India 1st ODI match begin?

The South Africa vs India 1st ODI match will start at 02:00 PM IST (Toss is at 1:30 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs India 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)