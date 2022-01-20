Team India showcased a disappointing batting performance in the first ODI against South Africa on Wednesday in Paarl, which they lost by 31 runs. Chasing a target of 297 runs, India were 138 for one at point. But after the departure of veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, they slid to 188 for six in a short period of time. Speaking on Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out that the Proteas stuck to their plans and had a "smart understanding" of their tactics. "That's what surprised me quite a bit. That's not what the Indian batters are known for. I think credit also to the South African team for sticking to their plans. You had Markram (Aiden) bowling for five overs, we were hoping that he would bowl a couple of overs and then he would be taken off", he stated.

"Even somebody like a Keshav Maharaj spinning the ball that way and Bavuma (Temba) persisting with that plan and inviting Virat Kohli to play in an area he is not comfortable."

"You talk of Rishabh Pant being stumped down the leg side. Again, smart understanding between the bowler and wicketkeeper. Also, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer being tested with those short balls...", Bangar further added.

Opener Dhawan lost his wicket in the 26th over, putting India at 138 for two. He smashed 79 runs off 84 balls, and looked the best Indian batter on Wednesday.

Soon, Kohli too was dismissed in the 29th over after registering a half-century. He scored 51 runs off 63 balls before losing his wicket to Tabraiz Shamsi.

Despite an unbeaten half-century by Shardul Thakur, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer disappointed with the bat.

The visitors could only reach 265 for eight in 50 overs, losing by 31 runs.

The hosts lead 1-0 in the three-match series, with the next game scheduled on Friday.