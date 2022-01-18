Following their 1-2 defeat in the Test series against South Africa, Team India continued their preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas, starting with the first game at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19. India, however, will be without newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, who is out of the series due to a hamstring injury. On the eve of the first ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures from Team India's training session in Paarl.

"Preps in full swing. 1 day to go for the 1st #SAvIND ODI," the BCCI captioned the photo album.

In the pictures, the likes of former captain Virat Kohli, stand-in skipper KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been named vice-captain for the series, among others can be seen hitting the nets ahead of the first ODI.

India will aim to win the three-match series, having lost the Test series last week.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli after he decided to step down as captain of the Test team following the series defeat.

The 33-year-old batter will aim to put on a masterclass in the three ODIs, and will also aim to end his century drought.

KL Rahul's captaincy credentials will once again be put to test, having already led the team during the defeat in the second Test in Johannesburg earlier this month.

The second ODI will also be played in Paarl, on Friday, January 21, and the third ODI will be held in Newlands, Cape Town on January 23.