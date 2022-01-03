South Africa has made a strong start to the second Test match against India in Johannesburg, riding on some good and disciplined bowling by its fast bowlers. Marco Jansen (4/31), Kagiso Rabada (3/64) and , Duanne Olivier (3/64) were outstanding as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to not allow the tourists to get into any rhythm. India's stand-in captain KL Rahul top scored with a knock of 50, but it was Ravichandran Ashwin's attacking 46 that helped India to 202, before being bowled out.

While it was Jansen who picked up the crucial wickets, Olivier struck important blows for the hosts after stand-in captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the tourists a steady start.

After the opening partnership was broken by Jansen, when he dismissed Mayank for 26, it was Olivier's twin strikes in two deliveries to send back Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajuinkya Rahane, that broke the back of India's batting.

Olivier completed 50 wickets in Test cricket when he sent the struggling Rahane back for a duck off the very first ball. He would return to pick up the wicket of Shardul Thakur, who too was dismissed without scoring.

Olivier thus joined Bert Vogler, Hugh Tayfield and the legendary Allan Donald in the third place among South African bowlers who have been the fastest to the landmark of 50 Test wickets, completing the feat in his 11th Test. The record belongs to Vernon Philander, who took just 7 Tests to claim 50 scalps. Shaun Pollock is second in the list as he took 9 Tests to reach the feat.

The overall record belongs to Australia's Charlie Turner, who completed the feat in just 6 Tests.