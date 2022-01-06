Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said he doesn't like the angry side of Jasprit Bumrah. Manjrekar's comments came after Bumrah was involved in an on-field altercation with Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Bumrah was roughed up by short-pitched deliveries by Jansen in the 54th over. The Indian bowler was also hit on the arms and shoulder when he failed to make connect. It was during that time when Bumrah exchanged a few words with the South African left-arm seamer. The umpires sprang into action before matters escalated further. Bumrah, who hit a six in the next over off Kagiso Rabada, was dismissed soon after by Lungi Ngidi.

Manjrekar said he prefers the smiling Bumrah, who doesn't lose his cool in situations like these.

"This anger thing is interesting. It happened in England as well. I don't like this side of Bumrah. It's a side of Bumrah I don't want to see too much. I like it when things get really hot, he has a smile on his face, like he usually does," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Bumrah, who was very impressive with the ball in India's 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion, has been a bit off-colour by his standards in this ongoing Test.

The right-armer picked up just one wicket in the first innings while he is yet to open his account in the second (till close of play on Day 3).

Manjrekar said he was not worried about Bumrah's control but he was a bit surprised not to see the 28-year-old get notable movement off the pitch in Johannesburg.

"There's never a problem with Bumrah not having any control. He will always pitch the ball where he wants to. I am a little concerned that nothing much is happening after the ball is pitching where he wants to. I'd like to see the ball rear in, jagging back off the seam or leaving the right-hander, I'd like him to use a little more crease.

Promoted

"The amount of times Shardul Thakur beat the bat tells you that Bumrah is just not getting enough reaction from the pitch for some reason," he added.

The second Test match is evenly poised with South Africa needing 122 more runs and India in search of 8 more wickets. The first session on Day 4 was washed out due to rain.