When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A buoyant India will be looking to take a 3-0 lead as they take on a depleted South Africa side on Wednesday in the third One-day International (ODI) to be played in Newlands, Cape Town. India humbled South Africa in the previous two ODIs by convincing margins. South Africa lost the first ODI by 6 wickets and the second by 9 wickets respectively. Pacer Dale Steyn was already ruled out of the ODI and T20 series against India due to an injury. Following suit were AB de Villiers, skipper Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Knock. Du Plessis and De Kock will miss the remaining ODI matches and the three T20Is against India, while De Villiers is expected to be back for the 4th ODI. The visitors are 2-0 up in the six-match ODI series and the hosts will need a remarkable turnaround if they want to get back in fray for the series.
When will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 3rd ODI between South Africa and India will be played on February 7.
Where will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 3rd ODI between South Africa and India will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.
How do I watch the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India live?
The 3rd ODI between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India start?
The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India will start at 4:30 IST.
Where can you follow the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India online?
The 3rd ODI between South Africa and India can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.