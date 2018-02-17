Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Virat Kohli will comfortably break batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODI cricket. Kohli, who scored his 35th century on Friday, is now just 15 centuries short of going past the record set by cricketing idol. After Kohli powered India to a crushing 8-wicket win over South Africa in the 6th ODI, Sehwag, in response to a Twitter question, predicted that the Indian captain will go on score 62 centuries in the 50-over format. Given Kohli's form and fitness at the moment, Viru's prediction could very well turn out to be accurate.

How many odi's centuries will virat be able to make at the end of his career ??? #AskViru virat kohli — Ashutosh Gupta (@iamashutoshg) February 16, 2018

While Tendulkar notched up 49 centuries and 96 fifties in 463 matches, Kohli has 35 tons and 46 fifties in just 208 matches. Kohli, at 58.10, also averages better than Tendulkar (44.83).

Interestingly, former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Kohli is already the greatest-ever ODI batsman.

@imVkohli is all that & much much more #differentclass greatest ODI batsmen of all time #35 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 16, 2018

Kohli said he would never take his cricket talent for granted after he finished India's one-day international series against South Africa as he started it -- with a match-winning century.

Kohli was in dazzling form as he hit 129 not out off 96 balls to take India to an eight-wicket win with 17.5 overs to spare in the sixth one-day international.

It completed a crushing 5-1 series victory for India, who started the series second behind South Africa in the one-day rankings but finished as the undisputed number one side.

The series was a personal triumph for Kohli, who hit three centuries and became the first player to score more than 500 runs in a bilateral series. He finished with 558 runs at an average of 186.00.