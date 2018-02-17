 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag

Updated: 17 February 2018 12:21 IST

Virat Kohli said he would never take his cricket talent for granted after he finished India's one-day international series against South Africa as he started it -- with a match-winning century.

Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli scored his 35th century in the 6th ODI vs South Africa. © BCCI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Virat Kohli will comfortably break batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODI cricket. Kohli, who scored his 35th century on Friday, is now just 15 centuries short of going past the record set by cricketing idol. After Kohli powered India to a crushing 8-wicket win over South Africa in the 6th ODI, Sehwag, in response to a Twitter question, predicted that the Indian captain will go on score 62 centuries in the 50-over format. Given Kohli's form and fitness at the moment, Viru's prediction could very well turn out to be accurate.

While Tendulkar notched up 49 centuries and 96 fifties in 463 matches, Kohli has 35 tons and 46 fifties in just 208 matches. Kohli, at 58.10, also averages better than Tendulkar (44.83).

Interestingly, former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Kohli is already the greatest-ever ODI batsman.

Kohli said he would never take his cricket talent for granted after he finished India's one-day international series against South Africa as he started it -- with a match-winning century.

Kohli was in dazzling form as he hit 129 not out off 96 balls to take India to an eight-wicket win with 17.5 overs to spare in the sixth one-day international.

It completed a crushing 5-1 series victory for India, who started the series second behind South Africa in the one-day rankings but finished as the undisputed number one side.

The series was a personal triumph for Kohli, who hit three centuries and became the first player to score more than 500 runs in a bilateral series. He finished with 558 runs at an average of 186.00.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar has 49 ODI tons to his name
  • Kohli has already scored 35 centuries
  • Sehwag feels Kohli will finish his career with 62 ODI tons
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.