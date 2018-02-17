India vs South Africa, 6th ODI: Virat Kohli Sounds Warning To Cricket World After 35th Century

India captain Virat Kohli's comments after his team's resounding win over South Africa in the 6th and final ODI gave the cricketing world a sneak peek into the future. Kohli, who scored his 35th ODI century in India's 8-wicket win, said he had more eight or nine years of cricket left in him. Given the stylish right-hander's form and conversion rate, his remarks after the match come as a warning to bowlers across the world. "I got 8-9 years left in my career. I want to make the most of it. Want to train as hard as I can. It's a blessing from God that I'm healthy," Kohli said. The 29-year-old said there was no greater honour than playing for and captaining his country. "I'm getting to play for my country. I get to captain my country. It's an honour. I just look at it that way. I take it for granted it's not doing justice to what I have been given by God. I just keep my head down so I can give 120% for the team," he added.
??! Third century of the series for @imVkohli and his 35th in ODI cricket.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ZRTItuF5SA— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2018
Kohli was in dazzling form as he hit 129 not out off 96 balls to take India to an eight-wicket win with 17.5 overs to spare.
It completed a crushing 5-1 series victory for India, who started the series second behind South Africa in the one-day rankings but finished as the undisputed number one side.
The series was a personal triumph for Kohli, who hit three centuries and became the first player to score more than 500 runs in a bilateral series. He finished with 558 runs at an average of 186.00.
"You want to lead from the front with your performances," said Kohli. "When they come off so well, along with the effort of the whole team, it's very pleasing."
The platform for Kohli was set by India's bowlers, who bowled out the hosts for a mediocre 204. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur took advantage of his only start of the series to take four for 52.
(With inputs from AFP)