India vs South Africa, 6th ODI: Virat Kohli Sounds Warning To Cricket World After 35th Century

India captain Virat Kohli's comments after his team's resounding win over South Africa in the 6th and final ODI gave the cricketing world a sneak peek into the future. Kohli, who scored his 35th ODI century in India's 8-wicket win, said he had more eight or nine years of cricket left in him. Given the stylish right-hander's form and conversion rate, his remarks after the match come as a warning to bowlers across the world. "I got 8-9 years left in my career. I want to make the most of it. Want to train as hard as I can. It's a blessing from God that I'm healthy," Kohli said. The 29-year-old said there was no greater honour than playing for and captaining his country. "I'm getting to play for my country. I get to captain my country. It's an honour. I just look at it that way. I take it for granted it's not doing justice to what I have been given by God. I just keep my head down so I can give 120% for the team," he added.