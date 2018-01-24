 
South Africa vs India 2018

'Playing Test Cricket On This Surface Is Unfair': Sourav Ganguly On Wanderers Pitch

Updated: 24 January 2018 23:22 IST

Sourav Ganguly said the pitch for the third Test between India and South Africa was unfair on the batsmen and called for ICC's intervention into the matter.

Sourav Ganguly came down heavily on the Wanderers pitch. © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday came down heavily on the Wanderers pitch where the third Test match between India and South Africa is being played. The ball moved a lot of the track and the batsman struggled to come to terms with the movement of the track. Ganguly took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment on the surface where the batsmen had to work hard for their runs. Ganguly thought it was unfair on the batsmen and called for ICC's intervention into the matter. "To play Test cricket on this surface is unfair ...saw it in NZ in 2003 ...batsman have minimum chance ...ICC should look into it," tweeted Ganguly.

India were bowled for 187 on Day one with Cheteshwar Pujar and captain Virat Kohli scoring fighting half-centuries. South Africa were for six for one at stumps. The pacers enjoyed bowling on the seaming surface with Kagiso Rabada taking three wickets, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo picking two each. The Indian openers once again failed to get the visitors off to a good start as KL Rahul departed without troubling the scorers who was soon followed by Murali Vijay back to the dressing room.

Pujara and Kohli tried to rebuild for India but with no real resistance coming from the middle order, the Indians were bundled out for 187. Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback into the playing eleven but could not make much of the opportunity as he was dismissed for 9 by Morkel. Hardik Pandya once again played an aggressive shot to throw his wicket away as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly is a former India captain
  • India were bundled out for 187 at Wanderers
  • Virat Kohli scored a half-century for India
