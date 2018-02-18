Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st T20

The Virat Kohli-led team outclassed the JP Duminy-led team by 28 runs in the first T20 game at Johannesburg on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After India posted a competitive total of 203/5, the Indian bowlers stemmed the run flow from the very first ball and did not let the opposition score runs freely. While the South African openers Reeza Kendricks (70) and Jon Jon Smuts hit a few boundaries early in the innings to bring down the required run rate, Bhuvneshwar spoiled their plans by dismissing Smuts for 14. South Africa could not get their momentum going as captain JP Duminy (3) and David Miller (9) departed cheaply in search of quick runs. However, Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien strung together an 81-run partnership to give their team a glimmer of hope. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who went for quite a few runs in the match, broke the dangerous partnership and brought back the Indian team back in the game. Following which, Bhuvnehswar ran through the middle and lower batting order as he recorded a career-best figure of 5 for 24 and also became the first Indian pacer to take a five-fer in a T20 game. The second match will be played at the Centurion on February 21.