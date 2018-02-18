Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st T20

The Virat Kohli-led team outclassed the JP Duminy-led team by 28 runs in the first T20 game at Johannesburg on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After India posted a competitive total of 203/5, the Indian bowlers stemmed the run flow from the very first ball and did not let the opposition score runs freely. While the South African openers Reeza Kendricks (70) and Jon Jon Smuts hit a few boundaries early in the innings to bring down the required run rate, Bhuvneshwar spoiled their plans by dismissing Smuts for 14. South Africa could not get their momentum going as captain JP Duminy (3) and David Miller (9) departed cheaply in search of quick runs. However, Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien strung together an 81-run partnership to give their team a glimmer of hope. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who went for quite a few runs in the match, broke the dangerous partnership and brought back the Indian team back in the game. Following which, Bhuvnehswar ran through the middle and lower batting order as he recorded a career-best figure of 5 for 24 and also became the first Indian pacer to take a five-fer in a T20 game. The second match will be played at the Centurion on February 21.
Earlier, JP Duminy, winning the toss, put India into bat and witnessed the Virat Kohli-led team tear apart the South African bowling unit early on. India were off to a flying start as they scored 18 off the first over. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime form but was dismissed by debutant Junior Dala for 21. Following the wicket, Dhawan continued the onslaught as he scored boundaries at will. India captain Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 10, by Farhaan Behardien at long-on, could not stay for long as Tabraiz Shamsi bowled beautifully to trap him LBW for 26. After Dhawan's dismissal, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29, 16 13 runs respectively to help India cross the 200-run mark. This is India's highest T20I score against South Africa. For South Africa, Dala finished the innings with figures of two for 47. (Scorecard)
That's all we have from this game. Another lop-sided game, another win for India. Will the plot change? South African fans would definitely hope for that. The second T20I shall take place on February 21st in Centurion at 1800 local (1600 GMT). Do join us for that as well. We take your leave for now. Goodbye and cheers!
Victorious Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says he tweaked his glute while batting and didn't want to risk it. So he preferred to move out of the field. Is really proud of the way his boys showed up today. Calls it a team batting performance as everyone chipped in. And then is out of words to describe Bhuvneshwar Kumar's effort with the ball. Isn't disappointed with the score that they got on the board as he felt they never let the run rate drop below 10 at any point. About this being a long tour, he replies saying the talks revolve around enjoying every bit of their stay there.
Man of the Match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is really delighted to have picked up a 5-fer. Says he keeps it simple by bowling in good areas and mixing it up. States he saw what the hosts' bowlers did - took the pace off to make matters worse - and he did exactly that to reap the rewards. Reckons it's a special feeling when you perform well in tough situation.
South Africa skipper, Jean-Paul Duminy is really disappointed with today's performance. Is happy to have pulled things back after the big Powerplay in the first innings. Lauds his bowlers for doing the job. Rues the dropped catches on the field and admits that they do cost you the games. Takes the blame on him and other senior players as they failed to take the responsibility.
Lots of soul-searching to do for the hosts. Their bowlers bowled well in the death but the fact that they leaked too many upfront, asked too much on the part of the batters. Apart from Reeza Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien none of the batsmen got going and in the end, they suffered yet another shambolic defeat. Hang in as we have the presentation coming up for you...
The run chase never took off to be honest. The Indian bowlers were right on the money and they dented the hosts by picking up two wickets inside the first five overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was just outstanding and impressed one and all by picking up his maiden 5-wicket haul in T20Is. The others chipped in with breakthroughs at regular intervals apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who remained wicket-less. But his acrobatic effort in the field should nullify that.
India continue to dominate proceedings in the colored clothing. They have yet again outclassed the Proteas in all the facets of the game. Firstly, they were put into bat and they scaled a huge total of 203 on the board. It was Dhawan who anchored the innings with useful contributions from the rest. At the halfway stage, given the nature of the surface, it seemed like the Indians are at least 15-20 runs short but... it proved to be too much in the end.
