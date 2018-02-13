Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 5th ODI

India rode on a fine century from opener Rohit Sharma as the visitors posted 274/7 runs in their 50 overs. After a cautious start, India's Shikhar Dhawan went on the offensive with some fine boundaries but fell in the 8th over after getting caught by Andile Phehlukwayo for 34 runs. After his dismissal, Rohit upped the ante and played some exquisite shots to help India continue the momentum built by Dhawan. Skipper Virat Kohli too looked in good touch but was unlucky to have been at the receiving end of a mix-up with Rohit. He was run-out for 36 runs by JP Duminy. Ajinkya Rahane (8) was the next to follow Kohli after another confusion between the wickets. Despite losing wickets in quick succession, Rohit carried on showing his batting prowess and went on to score his 17th ODI ton, hitting 10 boundaries and 4 sixes in the run-up to his century. South African bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Morne Morkel were all economical for the hosts. Lungisani Ngidi was the star bowler as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in quick succession. (Live Scorecard)