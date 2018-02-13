Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 5th ODI

India rode on a fine century from opener Rohit Sharma as the visitors posted 274/7 runs in their 50 overs. After a cautious start, India's Shikhar Dhawan went on the offensive with some fine boundaries but fell in the 8th over after getting caught by Andile Phehlukwayo for 34 runs. After his dismissal, Rohit upped the ante and played some exquisite shots to help India continue the momentum built by Dhawan. Skipper Virat Kohli too looked in good touch but was unlucky to have been at the receiving end of a mix-up with Rohit. He was run-out for 36 runs by JP Duminy. Ajinkya Rahane (8) was the next to follow Kohli after another confusion between the wickets. Despite losing wickets in quick succession, Rohit carried on showing his batting prowess and went on to score his 17th ODI ton, hitting 10 boundaries and 4 sixes in the run-up to his century. South African bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Morne Morkel were all economical for the hosts. Lungisani Ngidi was the star bowler as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in quick succession. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India vs South Africa, 5th ODI
South Africa would be ruing that dropped catch of Rohit Sharma. But he has set a template for the likes of the Amlas, de Villiers and Duminys to follow. One batsman needs to bat deep, preferably till the end of the chase. India, on the other hand, will be looking to exploit their opponents' inexperience. Join us back at 1715 local (1515 GMT).
A team effort from the Proteas with the ball. They could not quite keep a lid on the Indian top order but Shamsi kept things reasonably quiet. Then Ngidi and Rabada revelled at the death, with the former's double-wicket maiden in the 43rd over changing the momentum.
Almost an action replay of the previous ODI. The Indian top order again got off to a terrific start but then threw it away. The middle order could not capitalize on the foundation once more and had it not been for Tabraiz Shamsi dropping Rohit Sharma on 96, the Indians might not have crossed even 250.
Both sides would be reasonably happy going into the break. South Africa would be pleased with their death overs' bowling - 10-1-55-4 in Powerplay 3. At one stage, they would have feared chasing 330. India, on the other hand, would be disappointed with that final Powerplay but with the pitch slowing down, 274 could be more than a handful.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Backs away to the leg side and Rabada follows him again. Bhuvi is cramped for room and can only push it to point for a single. What an over - just 5 singles. INDIA FINISH ON 274/7.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
A short ball outside off, Bhuvi looks to pull but misses.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Kuldeep Yadav
Excellently bowled, magnificently played. Kuldeep is ready to swing this to the leg side and Rabada bowls an off cutter. But Yadav is watching the ball till the last moment, hence changes his shot and dabs it towards backward point for a single.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
A short ball, following the batsman, Kumar swats a pull to deep mid-wicket. One run taken.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Kuldeep Yadav
Walks across his stumps and Rabada bowls it on middle and leg. Kuldeep looks to pull but misses. They take a bye.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
A length ball on middle, following the batsman, chipped down to long on for a single.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Kuldeep Yadav
No fifer for Ngidi. But a wonderful outing for him. A short ball outside off, Yadav backs away and slashes hard, only to miss. 8 runs and a wicket to end Ngidi's spell - 9-1-51-4. His best in ODIs.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Very full outside off, almost a yorker, squeezed to third man for one. Just a ball left to get his fifer.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Kuldeep Yadav
Outside off, good change of pace, Kuldeep pushes it behind point for a run to get off the mark.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Short and outside off, pushed uppishly towards cover for a quick single.
1
wd
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
WIDE. That can help India. Wide number 7. Already an over extra. Down the leg side, Kumar misses his flick.
Kuldeep Yadav comes in at number 9, replacing Dhoni.
W
Lungi Ngidi to MS Dhoni
OUT! Superb catch from Aiden Markram and Ngidi has 4! Can he get 5? Not much time left. A length ball again, outside off, Dhoni looks to swat it over the leg side but the ball comes in very slowly. He is way too early into the shot and can only manage to spoon the ball towards mid off. The ball dips onto the fielder but Markram dives full length forward and takes a superb catch. Another big blow.
4
Lungi Ngidi to MS Dhoni
EDGED, FOUR! Useful runs for India. A length ball outside off, Dhoni swings hard but only gets a top edge. Over the keeper it flies, to the fence behind. Dhoni moves to 13 from 16 balls.
4
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
FOUR! CLUNK! Terrific shot to spoil what would have been an excellent over. A length ball on middle, Kumar backs away and powers this down the ground, past mid on for a boundary! Just 7 from that over, would have been even lesser had that boundary not been hit.
1
Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni
THAT STAYS LOW TOO. Dhoni walks across and Rabada bowls it on a length on off. But the ball stays low and Dhoni just about gets bat onto it as he helps it through square leg for one.