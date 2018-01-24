Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

India's disappointing batting display continued as they were all out for 187 runs in the first day of the third Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa finished the first day on 6 runs from 5 overs for the loss of one wicket trailing India by 180 runs. Aiden Markram departed for 2 runs after he failed to read Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery and nicked it straight to the Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. The first day belonged to the hosts as they were brilliant with the ball. India, on the other hand, failed to stitch partnerships and couldn't even put 200 runs on the board. Poor shot selections by the Indian batsmen gave the hosts crucial wickets. (Live Scorecard)
India, though, will be buoyed by their record at the ground. They have yet to be beaten in Tests there, with a win and three draws going back to 1992/93.
On the one occasion where conditions were particularly bowler-friendly, in 2006/07, South Africa were beaten at their own game. While bemoaning his team's poor batting in the current series, Indian captain Virat Kohli has hailed his bowlers, who have claimed 20 wickets in both Tests so far. This, he believes, gives India the ammunition to be competitive. Kohli himself has happy memories of the ground, having scored 119 and 96 in the drawn first Test in 2013/14 when South Africa, set to make a world record 458 to win, finished on 450 for seven, in a match which showed that batsmen can prosper at the Wanderers once the initial sting is drawn from the surface. Cheteshwar Pujara made 153 in the second innings of the 2013/14 match and India will be seeking an improvement from their number three batsman, who has made only 49 runs in four innings, including being run out in both innings in Centurion.
Ajinkya Rahane, who did not play in the first two Tests, had a lengthy net at the weekend and could be recalled on the strength of a strong record in overseas Tests.
Dinesh Karthik was flown in as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and could play at the expense of Parthiv Patel, who had a poor game with the gloves in Centurion.
With their formidable fast bowling attack, coupled with more resolute batting and better fielding in the first two Tests, South Africa will again start favourites although they will be wary of a potential Indian backlash. Rain could interfere with play on as many as four days.
Once Kohli departed and the 86-run stand was broken, the tourists dug a hole for themselves. Pujara who had played a gritty knock departed as soon as he reached his fifty just like his skipper. Rahane who has brought in for this game looked uncomfortable and eventually perished. Pujara then started to score a bit freely but then his dismissal triggered a collapse. India lost 6 wickets for only 43 runs and there was not enough application from the batsmen. All the Protea bowlers were on the money with Philander and Rabada standing out. The hosts are on top at the moment and will to continue the good work. However, this is a little trick phase for them which will certainly be a test. Can India fight back by striking early?
A meek surrender from India has meant that they have ended with a way below par-score. The visitors elected to bat first on a conducive track for swing bowling and were found wanting. They lost their openers very cheaply and were struggling to come to terms with the pace and bounce on offer. Kohli came in and along with Pujara started the revival work. They played cautiously and saw off the new ball. There were times when the duo got lucky but still, credit needs to be given to them for fighting it out.
W
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
OUT! That's the final nail in the coffin! Short ball, angling in and climbing on Kumar. He gets into an awkward position and still goes through with his pull shot. Ends up getting a top edge that swirls in the sky towards short mid-wicket. Phehlukwayo runs across and takes a fine catch. INDIA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 187!
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Another short ball, Kumar sits under it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Dug in short, Kumar arches back and evades it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sits deep in the crease to the good length ball and stonewalls it.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Jasprit Bumrah
This one is well outside off, Bumrah doesn't fiddle with it.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Short ball, angling in. Kumar attempts a big hit but only manages a top edge that falls safely in the square leg region.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Angling in sharply, tucked towards the man at 45 on the leg side. Bumrah wants a run but he is sent back by Kumar.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
Long off and long on in place now.
4
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
FOUR! Shot! On a length on off, Kumar backs away and hammers it over the bowler for a rocketing boundary. These are handy runs.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Back of a length ball, defended stoutly off the back foot.
Ngidi is back for a bowl.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bye! Makes space for him and goes for the drive but misses. The batsmen sneak in a bye. Had there been a direct hit at the bowler's end, it would have been trouble for Kumar.
2
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Once again survives! Fuller in length around off, Kumar mistimes his chip towards covers where the fielder leaps but it goes over him. A couple taken.
2
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Kumar escapes by a small margin! He uses his feet to the good length ball but is not to the pitch of the ball. Ends up top edging it towards mid on. Rabada backtracks and misjudges it a bit. Fails to reach it eventually. A couple taken.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Makes room to this one but Rabada follows him. Kumar is cramped for space and only manages to defend it.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sits deep in the crease to the good length ball and defends it nicely.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The batsman fails to put bat on ball.