Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

India's disappointing batting display continued as they were all out for 187 runs in the first day of the third Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa finished the first day on 6 runs from 5 overs for the loss of one wicket trailing India by 180 runs. Aiden Markram departed for 2 runs after he failed to read Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery and nicked it straight to the Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. The first day belonged to the hosts as they were brilliant with the ball. India, on the other hand, failed to stitch partnerships and couldn't even put 200 runs on the board. Poor shot selections by the Indian batsmen gave the hosts crucial wickets. (Live Scorecard)

India, though, will be buoyed by their record at the ground. They have yet to be beaten in Tests there, with a win and three draws going back to 1992/93.

On the one occasion where conditions were particularly bowler-friendly, in 2006/07, South Africa were beaten at their own game. While bemoaning his team's poor batting in the current series, Indian captain Virat Kohli has hailed his bowlers, who have claimed 20 wickets in both Tests so far. This, he believes, gives India the ammunition to be competitive. Kohli himself has happy memories of the ground, having scored 119 and 96 in the drawn first Test in 2013/14 when South Africa, set to make a world record 458 to win, finished on 450 for seven, in a match which showed that batsmen can prosper at the Wanderers once the initial sting is drawn from the surface. Cheteshwar Pujara made 153 in the second innings of the 2013/14 match and India will be seeking an improvement from their number three batsman, who has made only 49 runs in four innings, including being run out in both innings in Centurion.

Ajinkya Rahane, who did not play in the first two Tests, had a lengthy net at the weekend and could be recalled on the strength of a strong record in overseas Tests.

Dinesh Karthik was flown in as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and could play at the expense of Parthiv Patel, who had a poor game with the gloves in Centurion.

With their formidable fast bowling attack, coupled with more resolute batting and better fielding in the first two Tests, South Africa will again start favourites although they will be wary of a potential Indian backlash. Rain could interfere with play on as many as four days.

