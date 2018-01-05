IPL 2018 Player Retention: Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina Post Messages For CSK Fans

Raina is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 4540 runs at an average of 34.13.

Chennai Super Singh (CSK) have retained their 'thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018. Dhoni was the first player to be retained for CSK followed by Raina and Jadeja. Just after the announcement, CSK uploaded videos of Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja while signing agreements with the IPL franchise.

Raina, who is also the highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 4540 runs at an average of 34.13, sent a wonderful message to his fans.

"Vadakkam Chennai! Good to be back at CSK after two years and looking forward to play in front of my beautiful crowd and knowledgeable crowd which I missed in the last two years. See you out there in Chepauk stadium," an excited Raina said.

Jadeja, who played crucial roles in CSK victories, also send a message for his fans.

"Hi guys! I am really excited and very happy to be part of the CSK team again. Hopefully, you will enjoy our action. We will try to win as many as games for CSK. Whistle Podu," Jadeja said.

In the video posted by CSK's Twitter handle, Dhoni is seen signing documents. The video also captured Dhoni's daughter Ziva playing alongside him.

Dhoni was the first choice for Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2016 player draft, when the Pune outfit replaced CSK, who were slapped with a two-year ban following the fixing scandal.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title. His record speaks for itself as he has been a phenomenal presence in the Indian scheme of things as well, winning the 2007 World Twenty 20 and the 2011 World Cup for India.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab decided to retain one player in the form of Axar Patel, who later took to Twitter to thank the fans.

