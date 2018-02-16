Virender Sehwag Says Virat Kohli An Upgraded Version Of Sourav Ganguly

Former opener Virender Sehwag has applauded Virat Kohli's captaincy style after India's first-ever series win in South Africa. Sehwag, highlighting Kohli's aggression, said he is an upgraded version of former captain Sourav Ganguly. "Kohli's aggression can be compared with Ganguly. In fact, he is an upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly. Under Ganguly's captaincy, we saw some incredible wins overseas and such has been the trend so far with Virat Kohli," Viru said. Kohli has been a key contributor to India's series win, scoring two centuries and a fifty.

Sehwag said though Kohli's leadership record suggests he is among the best captains the game as seen, comparisons with previous skippers were unfair.

"Kohli is the No.1 captain in terms of series wins. If we analyse the past eight series wins under his captaincy, we'll find that he is one of the best captains we have ever seen. Having said that, I believe that we should not compare him with the best of previous captains. He needs more time and experience as captain to reach where the past skippers are," he told India TV.

In 5 ODIs against South Africa, the 29-year-old Kohli has notched up 429 runs to lead his team from the front.

"He has gained confidence with the captaincy. Unlike others, he has matured and has taken his individual game to the next level. He doesn't take the pressure of captaincy. In fact, he has improved his game with the responsibility. He has brought the trend of fitness in the camp," Sehwag added.

The 39-year-old believes Kohli's greatest strength lies in bringing out the best in his teammates.