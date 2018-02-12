India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Men Receive Unique Welcome At Port Elizabeth

Team India on Sunday were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Port Elizabeth.

Team India on Sunday were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Port Elizabeth. © BCCI

Team India on Sunday was accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Port Elizabeth. Amidst deafening noise of djembe and drums, Virat Kohli's men reached the venue two days ahead of fifth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa, scheduled to be played on Tuesday. Kohli was seen entering the team hotel alongside coach Ravi Shastri and other teammates. BCCI uploaded a video of Indian cricket team entering the hotel. "Sample that for a traditional welcome as #TeamIndia arrive at Port Elizabeth for the 5th ODI against South Africa #SAvIND," BCCI's post read.

Sample that for a traditional welcome as #TeamIndia arrive at Port Elizabeth for the 5th ODI against South Africa #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/vyz9ifBH30 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2018

Since 1992, India and South Africa have played four ODIs at Port Elizabeth's St George's Park. India have lost on all four occasions.

Now in 2018, India will be up against the Proteas in the fifth ODI with a 3-1 lead in the six-match series.

Considering India's current form in the limited-overs, the Men In Blue may turn things in their favour and register their first ever win at the venue. If India manage to win the match on Tuesday, this will also be first ever series win for the Men In Blue on South African soil.

Electing to bat first in the fourth ODI, India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan's 13th ODI century to post 289/7 in their 50 overs.