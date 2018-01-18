 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Team Find Support In Gautam Gambhir After Series Defeat

Updated: 18 January 2018 14:58 IST

Kohli was unsparing in his analysis after India's streak of nine successive series wins was ended in emphatic fashion on Wednesday.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Team Find Support In Gautam Gambhir After Series Defeat
Gautam Gambhir asked fans to get behind Virat Kohli's men after the defeat. © BCCI

India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday came out in strong support of Virat Kohli's men after they were comprehensively beaten by South Africa in the Centurion Test. "Its time to show support for Indian team and not being over-the-top critical. This was the team that had such a fabulous run, two games don't make them bad. Rather than being severe on our boys, let's just give credit to d opposition @BCCI. Simple: Well played @OfficialCSA," he tweeted after fans were critical of the Indian team for a meek against the South Africans.

Kohli was unsparing in his analysis after India's streak of nine successive series wins was ended in emphatic fashion on Wednesday.

"We need to be hard on ourselves," said Kohli after India were blown away by debutant fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on the fifth day of the second Test at SuperSport Park.

The 21-year-old took six for 39 as South Africa clinched the three-match series with a 135-run win.

"We need to ask ourselves if we are giving 120 percent for the team every time we play a ball, bowl a ball or field a ball," said Kohli.

"As a team we will definitely lay out these things in the open and ask the guys to be honest about what they were thinking about at particular stages of the game."

Kohli acknowledged that South Africa had outplayed India on a slow pitch.

"These conditions are something we are used to," he said. "South Africa collectively were a much better team than us."

India remain the number one team in the Test rankings but second-placed South Africa can draw level with them on points if they complete a clean sweep with a win in the third Test in Johannesburg, starting on January 24.

Kohli dismissed suggestions that India were no longer worthy of their top ranking after the two defeats.

"We have to believe we are the best side. We have had opportunities to win in both games so that is the positive we can take out of it," he said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir South Africa vs India 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • South Africa ended India's winning Test series run
  • South Africa lead 3-match Test series 2-0
  • Gambhir asked fans to support Kohli's men
Related Articles
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.