India vs South Africa: Twitter Showers Praise After India Win First-Ever ODI Series In SA

India scripted history on Tuesday after they won their first ODI series in South Africa beating them by 73 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball for the Indian team as he took 4 wickets to derail South Africa's chase of 275 runs. Hashim Amla scored a fighting 71 runs but it went in vain as the visitors were too strong for the hosts. India's Rohit Sharma hit a fine century to help India post a modest total of 274/7 in the 50 overs. He was ably supported by skipper Virat Kohli (36) and Shreyas Iyer (30) in the middle. Lungisani Ngidi stood out for the hosts as he took 4 wickets for 51 runs.

Twitter was full of praise for the Indian team after they won the maiden series in South Africa.

HISTORY created!#TeamIndia's first bilateral ODI series win in South Africa! An unassailable 4-1 lead now with just one more to play. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qrJerFGZXc — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2018

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and his Indian team on yet another stellar performance and a series win. This is Virat Kohli 's India and its a special team. Great great result. #SAvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 13, 2018

India seal the series win! Kuldeep Yadav cleans up South Africa's lower to secure a 73 run victory in Port Elizabeth and take a 4-1 lead with one match to play! It's India's first ODI series win in South Africa!#SAvIND scorecard https://t.co/BYzPafrycQ pic.twitter.com/FyV0tjHHPE — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2018

BREAKING: India will finish the #SAvIND ODI series as the number one side in the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings after taking a 4-1 series lead with victory in Port Elizabeth!https://t.co/1oA76LNlyI pic.twitter.com/xNpiqW6kFC — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2018

Many Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team on their first bilateral series win in South Africa. Brilliant consistency and hunger throughout and winning this series overseas is just a sign of things to come. Special team #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eISyJ6HzUN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 13, 2018