South Africa vs India 2018

Shikhar Dhawan Fumes As Airline Stops His Family From Flying Out Of Dubai

Updated: 29 December 2017 18:32 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was extremely upset after his wife Aesha and their kids were not allowed to fly to South Africa from Dubai due to some paperwork issues.

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted saying that his wife and kids were stopped from flying out of Dubai. © Twitter

India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tour of South Africa got off to a less-than-happy start when his wife Aesha and their children were not allowed to board a flight for South Africa from Dubai. While all the other team members and their families have reportedly reached Cape Town, where India will play their first Test from January 5, it seems that Dhawan's family was not allowed to board the flight by the airline since they could not produce birth certificates for the children. Needless to say, the cricketer was less than impressed and said as much in one long tweet that appeared in two parts.

"1/2 Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment," the first tweet said.

"2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all," the cricketer added.

The airline in question, Emirates, also got into a situation with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who also was extremely upset with the way they had handled his travel plans. He too tweeted about his predicament.

India began a long 56-day tour of South Africa with the team landing in Cape Town on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli is being accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma after the two got married in Italy on December 11 and then held two grand receptions on December 21 and 26 respectively.

India will play three Tests at Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg followed by six One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in a series that is being called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

India South Africa Shikhar Dhawan South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
