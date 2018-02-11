India vs South Africa: Port Elizabeth Poses Challenge Before Virat Kohli's Men

Barring the rain-curtailed fourth ODI in Johannesburg that India lost by 5 wickets (D/L), Virat Kohli's men's performance against South Africa in the series has been dominant. After losing the three-match Test series 1-2, Team India left no stone unturned to outclass the South Africans in the ODIs and that too in all departments. India are leading the six match series 3-1 and will face the Proteas in the fifth match at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, a venue which hasn't been lucky for the previous four India captains - Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Yes, you read it right. India have played four ODIs on this ground and lost on all occasions.

St George's Park hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen as they failed to take the team's total past the 200-run mark in all four ODIs India have played here.

India played their first ever ODI at the venue way back in 1992. Electing to bat first, Mohammad Azharuddin-led team was bowled out for 147 and lost the match by six wickets.

India, captained by Sachin Tendulkar in 1997, managed just 179 for 9 in 50 overs with Rahul Dravid and Azharuddin scoring half-centuries. South Africa, riding on Jacques Kallis' 79-run knock, chased down the target in 45.1 overs.

The third ODI between the two teams was played in 2006 where Virender Sehwag's India failed to chase down South Africa's 243 for 8 and were skittled for 163.