India vs South Africa: Normal To Get Distracted By IPL Players' Auction, Says Faf Du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will be among the cricketers from the 'Rainbow nation' who will go under the hammer in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction this weekend. Apart from Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Dean Elgar and Vernon Philander are some of the other South African players who will be entering with the price tags in the auction. Ahead of the third and final Test against India at Wanderers starting January 24, Du Plessis admitted that it is normal to get distracted by the weekend's IPL auctions as the cash-rich T20 event "plays a big part in their lives".

The mega auctions of the IPL will be held on February 27 and 28, the last two days of the third and final Test between India and South Africa.

Du Plessis, however, said as long as they will be on the ground their focus would only be on the match.

"Well we don't have our phones, so it's difficult to check (the auction). There will be distractions, and that is normal, it's human. The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives," Du Plessis said.

"For the management and myself, it's important to make sure we keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match.

"And at the end of the day's play, if we want to talk about the auction a little bit, we can do that but to make sure that the next day, when it's Test match time again, we are switched on and focused," he added.

A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Bangalore on January 27 and 28.