India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey's Message A Warning For South Africa Before Final T20I

After India lost the second T20I, Pandey took to Twitter and posted message for his fans.

After India lost the second T20I, Pandey took to Twitter and posted message for his fans. © AFP

Manish Pandey sat out the entire One-Day International series against South Africa but finally got a chance in the T20I series. The middle-order batsman justified his selection by taking South African bowlers to cleaners as he bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 79 off 48 balls to help India post a challenging 188 for 4 on the scoreboard. Though India lost the second T20I, Pandey's knock was a treat to watch for the fans.

After India lost the second T20I, Pandey took to Twitter and posted message for his fans.

"Thanks everyone for your support .. Unfortunately it wasn't our night yesterday - We will comeback stronger Next game," Pandey wrote on his Twitter handle.

Thanks everyone for your support .. Unfortunately it wasn’t our night yesterday - We will comeback stronger Next game ??#SAvsInd pic.twitter.com/Y8lFu9F7L6 — Manish Pandey (@im_manishpandey) February 22, 2018

Pandey, who had scored the first IPL hundred by an Indian batsman at Centurion back in 2009, smashed six boundaries and three boundaries in his 48-ball knock. The right-hander stitched 98 runs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who scored a blistering 52 off 28 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

With the series locked at 1-1, the third and final T20I, the last match of the tour, will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday.

Ahead of the ;last leg of the series, India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture with all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his Twitter account.

Last leg of the series! Travelling to Cape Town for finals of the T20 cup.. Need all the support from you guys! @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/hESMyVwSP3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 22, 2018

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also shared picture with Suresh Raina.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to take a single wicket in the second ODI and conceded 64 runs in his allotted four overs, shared photo with opening batsman Rohit Sharma.