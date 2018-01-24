India vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Off The Mark On 54th Delivery, Twitter Comes Up With Epic Reactions

Cheteshwar Pujara is arguably one of the most dependable Indian batsmen in Tests and once again the Saurashtra batsman proved that his team can count on him. In the ongoing third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Pujara registered an unwanted record to his name as he became the second Indian to take the most number of balls to get off the mark in a Test. Pujara took an unreal 54 balls to score his first run in the final Test. Once he opened his account, the entire Indian dressing room was all smiles. While Pujara steadied the Indian innings after the visitors lost two early wickets in form of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who were soon followed by Virat Kohli, Twitter was in a meltdown over Pujara's determination and focus as he left the South African bowlers frustrated.