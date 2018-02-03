India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Named Stand-In Captain For Remaining Series

The 23-year old batsman, Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain of the South African team for the remaining five ODIs and the upcoming three T20Is against India. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter and made the announcement. Cricket South Africa uploaded an image of Markram and captioned it as, "Congratulations to @AidzMarkram who has been appointed as stand-in captain for the remainder of the @Momentum_za series against India. All the best ???? #SAvIND #ProteaFire." Makram was part of the Test series as well but failed to make an impact at the top of the order.

Congratulations to @AidzMarkram who has been appointed as stand-in captain for the remainder of the @Momentum_za series against India. All the best #SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/BtoMvaEgmd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 3, 2018

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, who is the regular captain was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to a finger injury. Du Plessis sustained the finger injury in the first ODI that India won by six wickets. The South African captain took to micro-blogging site Instagram and wrote, "Thanx for all the kind messages.Not a result we wanted in the 1st game but a lot of cricket left in the series.Gutted to be out injured for the rest of the series with a fractured finger.looking forward to see some big performances from the men in green and gold."

"I just got a blow (to my finger), so hopefully it will be fine for the next game," du Plessis had said in the post- match conference on Thursday. However, further assessment revealed that he had sustained a fracture that will require 3-6 weeks to heal, thus ruling him out of the remaining five ODIs and three T20Is. All-rounder Farhaan Behardien was named as the replacement for Du Plessis while Heinrich Klaasen has also been included in the squad for South Africa as a reserve keeper.