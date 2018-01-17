 
South Africa vs India 2018

2nd Test: South Africa Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Centurion

Updated: 17 January 2018 19:04 IST

Faf du Plessis has been fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 percent.

South Africa have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the 2nd Test against India. © AFP

South Africa have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against India, which they won by 135 runs at Centurion on Tuesday. Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) Match Referees imposed the fine after Faf du Plessis's side was found two overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration. The time allowances include treatment given to a player; player leaving the field as a result of a serious injury; all third umpire referrals and consultations; time wasting by the batting side; two minutes per wicket taken and four minutes per drinks break (one per session for Test matches).

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

In accordance with the abovementioned article of the ICC Code of Conduct, du Plessis has been fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 20 percent.

However, if South Africa is found guilty again of another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with du Plessis as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by du Plessis and he will face a suspension.

Since du Plessis accepted the fine imposed and also the proposed sanction there wasn't any formal hearing to the matter.

Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis was fined 40 percent of his match fee
  • Players were fined 20 percent
  • du Plessis' side was found two overs short of their target
