South Africa vs India 2018

Virender Sehwag Mocked PSU Banks In Cricket Tweet, 2 Bankers Shot Back

Updated: 05 February 2018 14:24 IST

To the astonishment of players, spectators and commentators, the umpires stuck to the letter of the regulations, ordering a 40-minute lunch break before India could complete a comprehensive win to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.

Virender Sehwag is active on Twitter, commenting on the most news items of the day. © BCCI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday was involved in a Twitter exchange with two public sector bank employees after he tweeted about the on-field umpires opting a lunch break with the Indian team just two runs away from a win against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. "Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana," he tweeted as the players walked off the pitch. Viru's tweet was retweeted over 7k times.

However, a couple of public sector bank employees replied to Sehwag's tweet.

India bowled out South Africa for 118 and were 117 for one when the umpires took the players off the field.

India had been 93 for one after 15 overs at the scheduled break. In terms of the playing conditions, the umpires extended play by four overs or 15 minutes.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan completed the formality after the break.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team SuperSport Park, Centurion Cricket Virender Sehwag South Africa vs India 2018
Highlights
  • Umpires opted for a lunch break with India just 2 runs away from a win
  • Virat Kohli was shocked with the umpires' decision
  • India beat SA by 9 wickets in the 2nd ODI
