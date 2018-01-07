India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Play On Day Three

The third day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town was washed out due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled on Sunday. The rain did not stop at all and only picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached. It did stop raining post-lunch. The groundsmen even got down to work, with the umpires looking around, and the super soppers were put to use in order to dry the field. However, rain played spoilsport as it returned again after in the afternoon. After lunch, the Indian team too arrived at the ground. To use up the day, a few players, as well as support staff, made their way to the indoor nets' facilities.