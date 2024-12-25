India shooter Manu Bhaker's twin medals at the Paris Olympic Games were apparently deemed not good enough for her to earn Khel Ratna Nomination. As the reported 30-athlete list came out, the ace shooter's name was nowhere to be seen despite her historic accomplishments at the Paris Games. Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan was left fuming with the development, as he lashed out at the sports ministry, and government officials for leaving out his daughter's name from the list despite claiming that an application was submitted.

A heartbroken Ram Kishan posed some potent questions, asking if Manu's twin bronze medals at the Paris Games were even worth it as she still has to 'beg' for awards in her own country. Mr. Bhaker even criticised the committee members deciding the shortlist for maintaining silence on the matter.

"What's the point of getting two medals in a single Olympics if you have to beg for awards," Ram Kishan said in a chat with Sports Tak. "One government official is deciding and committee members are silent not giving their opinion. I don't understand. Is this the way you are encouraging athletes?"

Ram Kishan went on to say that Manu had applied for the award but hadn't heard back from the committee year. "We had applied for the award but have heard nothing from the committee," he claimed.

The shooter's father expressed his frustration and disappointment at the controversy, suggesting such a lack of support would make parents think twice before pushing their children to pursue careers in sports.

"Why parents are encouraging their kids to play they should push them to become IRS officers in government," he said.

Recent developments in the matter suggest that the sports ministry might take a u-turn on the matter and decide to nominate Manu for the Khel Ratna award. The shooter herself hasn't publicly shared her stance on the matter, with reactions only coming through her father.

Manu had gone to Udaipur to attend the wedding of Indian badminton star PV Sindhu. Upon her return, the shooter might make her stance public.