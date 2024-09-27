One of India's brightest sporting stars, Manu Bhaker made the entire country her own as she bagged two medals at the Paris Olympic Games. Since her return to home, Manu has been quite busy with events felicitation ceremonies, brand endorsements, and other commitments. As the ace shooter basks in Olympic glory, she also has a schedule in mind, as she plans the road moving forward. In a fiery post on social media, Manu explained that the glory and attention she has earned hasn't changed anything in her life.

Manu has been a part of many interviews since her twin glory in the Paris Games. A lot of times Manu has come across the question, "What has changed in her life since the double bronze medal feat". She answered the question once and for all.

"For all those who are asking me what has changed in my life after I won the medals: NOTHING. I am the same Manu Bhaker and enjoying my break. I will return to the shooting ranges in November and start training again. Thanks for your love and attention.

Manu," she posted on X (formerly Twitter)

Earlier, Manu also gave an insight into her journey as an Olympic medallist. She wrote on X: "I was 14 when I started my journey in shooting. Never had I imagined I would reach this far. Once you start something, make sure you do everything possible to chase your dreams relentlessly, no matter how tough it gets. Stay focused, stay driven, and let your passion fuel your journey. Every small step forward brings you closer to greatness. Keep going, you're capable of much more than you imagine! And, yes, my dream of winning Olympic gold medals continues."