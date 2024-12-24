The absence of Manu Bhaker's name from the 30-athlete shortlist for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards has triggered a big controversy. Manu, who was the most successful athlete from the Paris Olympics this year, winning two bronze medals in shooting, was reportedly snubbed despite submitting her application in time. Manu's father has since gone on to slam the sports ministry and other authorities for the unforgivable mistake. The shooter, too, is heartbroken to miss the shortlist despite giving her all in Paris.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) reportedly did not submit Manu's name for the Khel Ratna award but has now reached out to the ministry. However, it has also been reported that Manu herself did submit her name for the nomination, which is also allowed as per the rules.

Caught on the back-foot over the controversy, the sports ministry is reportedly set to use its powers and consider nominating Manu's name for the country's highest sporting honour, a report in the Times of India has claimed.

The sports ministry has received plenty of flak since the 30-athlete shortlist came out, with Manu's father even suggesting a conspiracy could be behind her daughter's omission.

It has to be noted that after the 2021 Olympics, all medalists who hadn't won the Khel Ratna by then, were given the honour. The same rule doesn't seem to have been applied for Manu Bhaker, who is the only Indian to have won two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

As per the report, the ministry might invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the 'Scheme for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' which states: "Sportspersons eligible in accordance with award guidelines will be permitted to self-apply without the recommendation of the authorities/persons. Notwithstanding the above, the government reserves the right to nominate up to two nominations in deserving cases."

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya is reportedly expected to go through the names of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, and Dhyanchand nominees and finalise the list with his approval on Wednesday. He is aware of the controversy around Manu's absence from the list.

Who is eligible for Khel Ratna awards?

The 12-member selection committee pulled off a big surprise as it snubbed Manu's incredible achievements during the awards cycle period, where she won several medals across competitions, truly emerging as one of the best shooters in the world.

"To be eligible for Khel Ratna award, the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years immediately preceding the year during which award is to be given will be considered for award for excellence in sports and games at international level i.e. Olympic/Paralympics/Asian/Commonwealth Games/Championships/World Cup/World Championships and equivalent recognised international tournaments. Accordingly, sports achievements for the period from January 1, 2020, up to the conclusion of the Olympics/Paralympics Games 2024 will be taken into consideration."