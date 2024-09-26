Manu Bhaker is the new sporting sensation of India. The star shooter shone with twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 and etched her name in the history books. She became the first-ever Indian athlete to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Games. Since her achievement, Manu has been the talk of the town. While the media houses have been extensively covering every move of the markswoman, there are also certain rumours that have spread regarding her, one of them being the price of her pistol.

Several reports suggested that Manu's pistol is extremely costly, with some even suggesting number in crores. The star has finally broken her silence on the issue in a recent interaction with Sports Next.

"Crore?" said a surprised Manu. "No. It is a one time investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh to 1.85 lakhs. It also depends on various other factors like which model you are buying, whether it is a new one or a second hand pistol or you are getting your pistol customized. After you reach a level, companies give you pistol for free," she added.

Shooter Manu scripted history last month in Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old claimed bronze medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event and the 10-metre air pistol mixed team events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Last week, Manu was one of the guests at NDTV Yuva Conclave where the pistol shooter talked on her journey leading up to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the adulation that she received after winning two bronze medals.

When asked if she would like to do anything apart from shooting, Manu said, "The love of my life is shooting and I want to shoot as long as possible and win as many medals for India as possible. I enjoy to dress up and other things as well but (shooting remains the priority)."

During the interaction, Manu also revealed how she deals with her anger. "I also get angry. But I have learnt to chanelise my anger into something positive. That is really important for a sportsperson."

