All thanks to Manu Bhaker, India understood what it felt like to be winning two medals in the same edition of the Olympic Games for the first time in its 128-year history. But when it came to sports honours, there was news of Manu Bhaker's name being missing from the list of the Khel Ratna award, which has led to a big controversy. Manu Bhaker's father hasn't wasted time in expressing his disappointment, seeing his daughter being snubbed for the highest sports honour of the country. While Manu has gone to Hyderabad for the wedding function of double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, Her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, who works in the Merchant Navy, is out of India. Manu's father told NDTV Sports Editor Vimal Mohan in an exclusive interview that the shooter is disappointed and upset with the attitude of the Indian bureaucracy.

Ram Kishan answered a series of questions on the Khel Ratna snub controversy, as the reports suggest that Manu's name is nowhere to be seen in the 30-athlete shortlist.

Question: Sir, there are reports of Manu Bhaker not getting the Khel Ratna award this year. What is your reaction?

Ram Kishan Bhaker, Manu Bhaker's father: I feel this news is wrong. This cannot happen. Maybe this news is wrong. This news has not been officially announced yet.

Question: Sir, the question is also whether Manu applied for the Khel Ratna award?

Ram Kishan Bhaker: Does one get an award by applying? I will send you Manu's applications of previous years. This rule has already been made and people have received it without applying. Manu has won double Olympic medals. She has created history.

The bureaucrats are raising the issue of application so that there is a controversy. They are tarnishing the name of the government, the Sports Ministry. Everyone including the Sports Ministry and the government knows about Manu's achievements.

Question: As far as I know, Manu has gone for PV Sindhu's wedding. What has been Manu's reaction to the Khel Ratna award?

Ram Kishan Bhaker: Manu told me, "Papa, I think I deserve it. The rest should be decided by the countrymen, the Sports Ministry, and the government."

Question: Is Manu sad?

Ram Kishan Bhaker: Absolutely. She is sad. She says, "Papa, this should not happen. I don't know who did this and why?

Question: What is Manu's next target?

Ram Kishan Bhaker: This is vacation time for Manu. But she has started training for the last two months. She has not participated in the Nationals. But she will participate in the trials of the Indian team for the international tournament. There is also a World Cup in March next year. She will now be busy preparing for shooting events.

Question: Do you think that the mistake of the decision that has been taken can be corrected this year?

Ram Kishan Bhaker: Absolutely. It will be corrected this year. There are good people in the Sports Ministry too. You will see that soon you will hear good news. This will also send a good message. If you reject a deserving player, then the message is not good. Definitely, good news will come.