Shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history last month as she became the first athlete of Independent India to win multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympic games. The 22-year-old claimed bronze medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event and the 10-metre air pistol mixed team events at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite winning laurels for the country, Manu, however, was recently targetted by social media trolls for carrying her Paris Olympic medals to events. However, Manu has silenced the trollers with her sharp retort.

"I will, yeah! Why will I not?" Manu told the Times of India, upon being informed about the online comments about her being seen at events with the bronze medals.

Manu, however, revealed that she was compelled to bring her silverware to these events because of the organisers' requests.

"Everyone has this feeling to show the medal which is why I carry it in case someone wants to see it. They even make a request saying, 'Please, bring your medal along' and when I do bring it, several pictures get snapped at these events," the double Olympic medallist revealed.

Last week, Manu was one of the guests at NDTV Yuva Conclave where the pistol shooter talked on her journey leading up to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the adulation that she received after winning two bronze medals.

"Honestly I would not like to switch my life with anybody at all. Chahe bura hi waqt chal rha ho (Even if the time is not good), I would not want to do that," said Manu.

When asked if she would like to do anything apart from shooting, Manu said, "The love of my life is shooting and I want to shoot as long as possible and win as many medals for India as possible. I enjoy to dress up and other things as well but (shooting remains the priority)."

Advertisement

During the interaction, Manu also revealed how she deals with her anger. "I also get angry. But I have learnt to chanelise my anger into something positive. That is really important for a sportsperson."