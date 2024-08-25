Star Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, caught up with former Olympian and boxer Mary Kom recently. After bagging multiple bronze medals at Paris Olympics 2024, Manu is currently enjoying a break from shooting as she recovers from an injury. Taking to Instagram, Manu shared images of the interaction with Mary Kom, who also won a bronze in boxing at London Olympics 2012. In one of two images shared by Manu, the two can be seen sharing a hug. She also requested Mary Kom to plan a workout session with her.

"It was great catching up with you didi @mcmary.kom , and talking about the Olympics and more... Thank you for your wishes and blessings and let's plan a workout session soon!" Manu captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom, an eight time world champion, was initially slated to be India's Chef-de-Mission before she had to step away due to personal commitments.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," the 41-year-old stated in a letter to IOA President PT Usha.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," she added.

At Paris 2024, Manu won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

She also came close to winning a third bronze in 25m pistol before finishing a creditable fourth in Paris. No Indian athlete has won more than two individual medals at the Olympics.