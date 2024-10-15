Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker recently made her debut on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024. Her confident walk went viral on social media. While she received a lot of love from the internet, she received hate too. According to the champion shooter, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, there were 'quite some haters' who commented negatively on the ramp walk. Manu Bhaker will resume training soon after the Paris Games heroics.

"Wow, thank you guys for some good words. Also quite some haters I see. I just wanted to say, don't limit yourself to anything, make your life big, your career shiny and your parents proud,,, haters will hate, lovers will love, you do you. Have your morale high and make your own way, in your own style. There's no shortcut to things, but why do easy things when good gave you strength to do difficult. Cheers," she wrote in the comment section on her own post on instagram. The post gave a glimpse of her ramp walk.

Manu Bhaker said that she will resume training in November and return to competitive shooting next year. Bhaker, who won two medals at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, was talking to the media in Delhi ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, scheduled to start in the national capital from Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Bhaker said, "I will be back for the training in November and to the match maybe by next year. I will follow all the action thoroughly. But my eyes will be on 10 metres event, the 25 metres event and the pistol events, since I am a pistol shooter."

Bhaker said that her break from the shooting after Olympics was pre-decided by her and her coach Jaspal Rana.

"I do feel like competing. But before Olympics, my coach had told me to take three months off since I was facing injuries due to pistol recoil," she added.

Bhaker also expressed happiness at being able to spend time with her family. "I am happy that I got a chance to spend time with my family after a long time. I eat homemade food and enjoy it a lot," she added.

Speaking about competing in the World Cup final, Bhaker said it is a fine platform for youngsters since only the "champions of champions" take part in this event. "To play here is a big experience in itself. Players should make the most out of it, give their best and not be afraid," she added.

With ANI inputs

