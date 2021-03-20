Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: India's Yashaswini Deswal Wins Gold In Women's 10m Air Pistol Event, Silver For Manu Bhaker
Yashaswini Singh Deswal won gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, as Manu Bhaker took home the silver medal.
India's Yashaswini Singh Deswal won gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, as Manu Bhaker took home the silver medal. Belarus' Victoria Chaika came third to claim the bronze medal, while the other Indian shooter in the final, Shri Nivetha Paramananthan, just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth.
